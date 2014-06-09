ROME, June 9 The Italian government is
considering boosting tax breaks for companies planning initial
public offerings, to make the Milan bourse more attractive and
encourage alternative ways of funding cash-strapped domestic
firms, a government source said.
Under a draft bill now being prepared by the government of
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, companies that plan to list their
shares for the first time will be offered a tax deduction of 6
percent on the capital raised, lowering the overall tax burden.
Previous plans envisaged a tax deduction of 4 percent in
2014, 4.5 percent in 2015 and 4.75 percent in 2016.
"The government is working to find sufficient financial
resources. The cost of the measure is around 200 million euros a
year," said the government source. He added that Italy's cabinet
should discuss the tax breaks either on June 13 or June 20.
The measure, known as allowance for corporate equity, or
ACE, is one of several the government is working on as it tries
to make Italy more attractive to foreign investment, which has
shrunk by 58 percent to 12.4 billion euros ($16.9 billion) since
2007.
The ACE, introduced by Mario Monti and initially set at 3
percent, levies tax on business income as conventionally
measured. But it provides a deduction calculated according to
the equity raised by the listing. That compares with the
deduction allowed for interest paid on a business's debt, a move
aimed at making stock-market listing more attractive.
After years of stagnation, a raft of Italian companies are
preparing to debut on the domestic stock market, with credit
management group Cerved, UniCredit's online bank
Fineco and shipmaker Fincantieri all lined up to list over the
next couple of months.
