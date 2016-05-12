(Refiles to change reporting credit, no changes to text)

ROME May 12 Italy may re-introduce a tax amnesty scheme known as "voluntary disclosure" adopted last year to raise revenues, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.

Last year the scheme to encourage tax dodgers to declare hidden funds in return for criminal immunity brought in more than 4 billion euros ($4.55 billion) for state coffers before closing in November.

Asked in a television interview with state broadcaster RAI if the government would reintroduce a similar scheme this year, Renzi said this was "a very concrete possibility".

He gave no further details.

($1 = 0.8786 euros)