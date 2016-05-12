(Refiles to change reporting credit, no changes to text)
ROME May 12 Italy may re-introduce a tax
amnesty scheme known as "voluntary disclosure" adopted last year
to raise revenues, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.
Last year the scheme to encourage tax dodgers to declare
hidden funds in return for criminal immunity brought in more
than 4 billion euros ($4.55 billion) for state coffers before
closing in November.
Asked in a television interview with state broadcaster RAI
if the government would reintroduce a similar scheme this year,
Renzi said this was "a very concrete possibility".
He gave no further details.
($1 = 0.8786 euros)
