ROME Nov 18 Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre right PDL party will not block a possible reinstatement of a housing tax but is firmly against a broader wealth tax on privately owned assets, the party secretary said on Friday.

"There is no opposition to re-examining in detail a tax on real estate property but there is strong opposition in principle to a heavy and indiscriminate tax on assets that would be oppressive and centralist," Angelino Alfano, secretary of the People of Freedom party (PDL) said in parliament.

The comment came after new Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday that his government was considering reintroducing a housing tax scrapped by Berlusconi and intended to shift the overall burden of tax away from labour costs and on to assets and consumption.

Berlusconi, head of Italy's biggest broadcasting company and one of the country's richest individuals, has always strongly opposed a tax on private assets.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)