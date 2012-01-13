* Cab drivers fear loss of livelihood due to liberalisation

* Several hundred protest at PM's office

* Another national strike scheduled on Jan. 23

ROME, Jan 13 Italian taxi drivers left travellers stranded and held protests outside the prime minister's office and at airports and train stations on Friday, against the government's plans to increase the number of cabs.

Prime Minister Mario Monti is trying to stimulate sluggish economic growth and wants to boost competition and liberalise some industry sectors. The government is due to pass its liberalisation plan next week.

Taxi drivers fear plans to increase the number of cab licences will damage their business. Protesters outside the prime minister's office waved placards with slogans such as "Chill out, Mario Monti" and "We are waiting to be eaten up".

"For us this means destroying our livelihood," said Sergio Valente, a Rome cab driver who joined the wildcat strike.

"Consumer groups say if they increase the number of taxis, we will earn more. They need to explain to me how they do their maths."

Others protested at train stations and airports, refusing to take passengers.

Taxi drivers' unions have also called a nationwide strike for Jan. 23 and Rome drivers plan to block traffic near the Circus Maximus in the centre of the city on Monday.

Italy's anti-trust authority urged local governments to consider issuing back-to-work orders. (Writing by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)