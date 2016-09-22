Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) -
* Italy's TeamSystem, a leading software firm, is considering listing in 2-3 years, group CEO Federico Leproux told Reuters on the sidelines of a private equity conference in Milan
* Leproux says an initial public offering is the most likely path for its controlling shareholder, U.S. buyout fund Hellman & Friedman, to exit the company
* Last December private equity firm HgCapital sold a majority stake to Hellman & Friedman, valuing the business at 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 bln)
* Based in Pesaro, in central Italy, TeamSystem specialises in tax, payroll and accounting software for small and mid-sized Italian businesses
* Leproux says the group will grow by winning market share in Italy, leveraging cloud technologies and acquisitions
* TeamSystem should post revenues of around 300 million euros this year and core earnings of 100 million euros, he says ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia; writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)