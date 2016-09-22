MILAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* Italy's TeamSystem, a leading software firm, is considering listing in 2-3 years, group CEO Federico Leproux told Reuters on the sidelines of a private equity conference in Milan

* Leproux says an initial public offering is the most likely path for its controlling shareholder, U.S. buyout fund Hellman & Friedman, to exit the company

* Last December private equity firm HgCapital sold a majority stake to Hellman & Friedman, valuing the business at 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 bln)

* Based in Pesaro, in central Italy, TeamSystem specialises in tax, payroll and accounting software for small and mid-sized Italian businesses

* Leproux says the group will grow by winning market share in Italy, leveraging cloud technologies and acquisitions

* TeamSystem should post revenues of around 300 million euros this year and core earnings of 100 million euros, he says ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia; writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)