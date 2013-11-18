ROME Nov 18 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta announced plans on Monday to set targets for investment in Italy's ageing telecoms infrastructure to help the country become more competitive.

Former telecoms monopoly Telecom Italia owns Italy's largest fixed-line phone network but needs to upgrade it to meet growing demand for faster internet connections.

Letta said he had appointed Italian telecoms industry veteran Francesco Caio, French economics professor Gerard Pogorel and Scott Marcus, former advisor to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, to write a report on investment requirements, to be completed by the end of the year.

"The report will outline the state of the network and investment targets that any owner of the network will have to meet," Letta told a Financial Times seminar in Rome.

The announcement comes after Telefonica agreed in September to gradually take over debt-laden Telecom Italia starting from 2014.

The prospect of Telecom Italia falling under Spanish control has angered some Italian politicians and trade unions concerned about issues of national security, job losses and the pace of investment.

Telecom Italia unveiled a new business plan this month, pledging to boost investment in high-speed fibre broadband and fourth-generation mobile technology.

It will target around 9 billion euros ($12 billion) in domestic capital expenditures from 2014 to 2016. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Pravin Char)