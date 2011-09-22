* 800 MHz frequency auction completed
* Blocks sold to Vodafone, Telecom Italia, Wind
* Auctions of other frequencies continue
Sept 22 Italy's auction of fourth generation
mobile frequencies has raised about 3.7 billion euros so far
with the 800 MHz bands completed and the sale of other blocks
continuing, the industry ministry said on Thursday.
Blocks in the 800 MHz section have been sold to major
mobile phone operators Vodafone (VOD.L), Telecom Italia
(TLIT.MI) and Wind VIP.N, raising about 2.96 billion euros,
the ministry said in a statement.
Operator 3 Italia 0013.HK also took part but was not
successful in the 800 MHz band.
Italy's government was expecting the entire auction to
raise about 2.4 billion euros to help its public finances and
had forecast it could raise up to 3.1 billion euros if all
frequencies were sold. [ID:nLDE76Q1G3]
The ministry said auctions in other remaining frequencies
would resume on Friday, and results would be published at the
end of the day.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)