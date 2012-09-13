ROME, Sept 13 Italy's antitrust authority said on Thursday it had launched a probe into an alleged cartel between Telecom Italia, Vodafone and Wind to block new virtual mobile operator Bip Mobile out of the mobile market.

Bip Mobile complained that several distributors that cooperate with the three companies listed in the probe had refused to also sell their products, authority AGCM said in a statement.

Bip Mobile is launching in Italy this Autumn and is marketing itself as the first "low cost" mobile operator in Italy. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)