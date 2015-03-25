* "1992" recreates graft scandal that downed old political
class
* Hopes high for international success
* "Bribesville" scandals paved the way for Berlusconi era
* Italy still blighted by corruption 23 years on
By Gavin Jones
ROME, March 25 An Italian TV drama launched this
week aims to emulate the success of last year's acclaimed mafia
series Gomorra by recounting the corruption scandals of the
early 1990s that brought down an entire political class.
The series, called simply "1992" after the year the
so-called Bribesville scandals came to light in Milan, aims to
tap into the recent boom in big budget TV series like Game of
Thrones and House of Cards.
The first episodes aired on Tuesday got more viewers than
the debut of Gomorra, the gritty story of Naples mob violence
inspired by Roberto Saviano's book that soon acquired a cult
following in Italy and was sold to more than 50 countries.
1992, like Gomorra, is made by News Corp's Italian pay-TV
unit Sky Italia. It is already being broadcast by Sky in
Britain, Germany, Austria and Ireland and has also been sold to
France and Spain.
The series, which got positive reviews at this year's Berlin
Film Festival, had a more mixed reception after its debut in
Italy. Some critics alleged historical inaccuracies connected
with the "Clean Hands" investigations led by prosecutor-turned
politician Antonio Di Pietro.
However, the fast-moving series, containing racy sex scenes
and populated by ruthless business executives and
stop-at-nothing TV starlets, is only loosely based on the Clean
Hands investigations and trials.
It focuses on the political and social context of the time,
with the collapse of the Christian Democrat Party that had ruled
Italy uninterrupted since World War Two and its Socialist
allies, and the rise of the pro-autonomy Northern League.
Never far from the action is Silvio Berlusconi's advertising
company Publitalia, which recruits an ambitious marketing
manager, one of the drama's key characters, to prepare the
ground for Berlusconi's triumphant entry into politics.
Despite the high hopes raised by the Clean Hands trials
Italy has made little progress in fighting corruption.
The last year has seen arrests of politicians and
businessmen over graft allegations connected with the 2015 Expo
in Milan, a 5 billion euro Venice flood barrier and contracts
awarded by the city of Rome.
Last week Infrastructure Minister Maurizio Lupi resigned
over alleged corruption in public works contracts. Italy ranked
69th in Transparency International's 2014 Corruption Perceptions
Index, joint last in the European Union with Bulgaria, Greece
and Romania.
Di Pietro said on Wednesday that 1992 failed to tell how his
efforts to clean up Italy had been blocked by politicians.
"Let's hope that is told by the historians, this is only
fiction," he said.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)