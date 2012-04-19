ROME, April 19 The Italian parliament approved
on Thursday a tax bill including an amendment ordering the
auction of digital television frequencies that had been fiercely
criticised by the centre-right party of former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi.
The lower house voted 459 in favour and 71 against to pass a
confidence motion on the tax bill, which included the
frequencies law reversing a decision by Berlusconi's government
to give away the frequencies.
The centre-right People of Freedom party voted confidence in
the government of Prime Minister Mario Monti, which would have
had to resign if it had lost.
Estimates of how much revenue the government can make from
the auction of the frequencies has ranged from 1.5 billion euros
to 4 billion euros.
The six digital frequencies would be able to carry six
channels each.
Mediaset, the company owned by the Berlusconi family, wanted
the frequencies to be assigned by the so-called beauty contest
method, in which they are assigned for free to broadcasters
considered most qualified.
