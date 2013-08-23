Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON Aug 23 Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) issued a tender to buy two 30,000 tonne cargoes of 10 ppm ultra-low sulfur diesel for delivery into the port of Naples, Italy in the first half of September, traders said on Friday.
KPI operates the European Q8 service stations. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Keiron Henderson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)