BRUSSELS Dec 23 The European Commission said on
Wednesday it had turned down a rescue plan for the troubled
Italian lender Banca Tercas, saying Italy's support
broke EU rules on state aid.
The state aid was given last year by the Italian mandatory
deposit guarantee scheme, Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei
Depositi (FITD), to cover Tercas' losses and support its sale to
Banca Popolare di Bari in October last year.
"The Commission found that the FITD acted on behalf of the
Italian state," the EU executive said in a statement. "The
measures are not in line with EU state aid rules, because Italy
did not present a restructuring plan and the measures did not
minimise the aid nor the resulting distortions of competition."
The Commission's ruling follows an investigation into the
support measures in February. Banca Tercas is a small Italian
bank with a market share of about 0.1 percent of Italy's banking
assets.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by David Evans)