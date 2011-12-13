ROME Dec 13 Italian electricity grid operator Terna said that the company's 2012 earnings will be negative because Italy's energy authority has set tariffs too low, Chief Executive Officer Flavio Cattaneo told reporters.

If the authority doesn't revise tariff levels, Terna will have to adjust its investment and industrial plans, Cattaneo said. Ratings agencies will also put the company on credit watch should the proposals remain unchanged, he said.

"I can't give the numbers, but if the authority doesn't review its tariff plan, 2012 will be negative," Cattaneo said.

