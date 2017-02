ROME Feb 16 Italy's government has not considered a merger of electricity grid operator Terna and gas network operator Snam, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday.

"It's not an option that has ever been considered as far as I'm aware," Passera told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Thursday that the government was discussing the possibility of merging the companies. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto)