ROME Oct 18 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta
confirmed plans to sell a non-controlling stake of national
electricity grid operator Terna on Friday, but said the
amount to be offered had not been decided, a statement from his
office said.
In an interview with the Washington Post published earlier,
Letta was quoted saying there were plans to sell 49 percent of
Terna, but a government source later said that he had been
misquoted and that he had actually said 4.9 percent.
The numbers reported in the press "were purely indicative of
the desire to offer a non-controlling stake to the market," the
statement said. A government asset-sale plan now being drafted
will outline exact amounts by the end of the year, it added.
Italy is aiming to sell assets to help bring down its debt
mountain which is projected to stand at more than 133 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of this year.
