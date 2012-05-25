ROME May 25 A letter purporting to be from
Italy's radical left-wing Red Brigades called on Friday for new
attacks against politicians, bankers and reporters, just days
after the president warned the country risked a return to the
political violence of the 1970s.
"The dawn of the new revolution is here," read the letter,
which was delivered to Il Giornale in Milan, the newspaper's
website said. Il Giornale is owned by former Premier Silvio
Berlusconi's brother, Paolo.
It is the second letter in as many days allegedly written by
the Red Brigades and sent to the media. Neither has been
authenticated by authorities.
ANSA news agency received a letter on Thursday purporting to
be from the Red Brigades denying responsibility for a bombing of
a school in southern Italy that killed a 16-year-old girl.
The latest missive blamed the "fascist state" for last
Saturday's bombing in Brindisi "to placate the anger of the
masses with fear."
A turbulent social climate has developed in Italy as the
economic crisis has deepened.
There has been a series of attacks on the main tax
collection agency in recent months, and an anarchist group
claimed responsibility for shooting a senior nuclear industry
executive in the leg earlier in May.
The letter said the executive's shooting "had reopened the
games," listing politicians, in particular from Berlusconi's
People of Liberty Party, bankers, and "the journalists that
serve" them, as targets.
The Red Brigades were responsible for numerous attacks in
the 1970s, including the kidnapping and murder of former
Christian Democrat Prime Minister Aldo Moro in 1978.
The group has been revived several times, and murdered
government labour adviser Marco Biagi in 2002.
President Giorgio Napolitano warned on Wednesday that Italy
risked falling back into the kind of political violence that
scarred it during the 1970s.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Sophie Hares)