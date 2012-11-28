RPT-COLUMN-We need to talk about the London Metal Exchange: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
MILAN Nov 28 Italy's plan to introduce a tax on financial transactions, or Tobin Tax, is an error, said the London Stock Exchange Chief Executive Xavier Rolet on Wednesday.
According to a text of the budget law that introduced it, the tax rate will be 0.05 percent on share and derivative transactions.
The London Stock Exchange controls Italy's Borsa Italiana.
"Introducing a tax on financial transactions in Italy would be an error," said Rolet. "It would cause the loss of thousands of jobs, just like in Sweden in 1994."
It would also have the effect of shifting trading activity away from Italy to London, he said, speaking at a conference in Milan.
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Safran on Thursday rejected criticism by a UK hedge fund over a proposed $9 billion offer for Zodiac Aerospace and pledged to stand firm as a spat intensified over plans to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA said it reached a preliminary deal with Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Thursday to develop oil and gas assets in the Vaca Muerta shale field, involving a $300 million investment from Shell.