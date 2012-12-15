MILAN Dec 15 Italian exporters that use
derivatives to protect themselves from exchange rate swings will
be exempt from a new levy on financial transactions, daily paper
Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
Rome will apply a domestic version of the Tobin Tax - a levy
on share trading - next year, anticipating a euro zone framework
for taxing financial transactions that is currently under
discussion for adoption by 11 countries in the currency bloc.
Under an amendment included in the 2013 budget law, the
Italian government proposed on Thursday that share transactions
be taxed at 0.12 percent of their value from March 2013 and at
0.1 percent from 2014.
Critics say the levy could harm equity trading in Italy to
the benefit of rival financial centres such as London.
Citing the text of the amendment that a parliamentary
committee approved on Friday, the newspaper said transactions
aimed at hedging commercial contracts against financial risks
would be excluded from the tax.
Following the introduction of the share transaction tax in
March, trading in derivatives will be taxed from July, depending
on the type and nominal value of the contract.
The amendment did not set a tax rate for this type of trade
but said the levy would not exceed 100 euros per transaction for
contracts such as futures, warrants, certificates, covered
warrants and options. A cap of 200 euros per transaction will
apply to swaps.
The revenues Italy will effectively reap from this levy will
be only one-fifth of a target of 1 billion euros set by the
government, according to the paper's calculations.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Hugh Lawson)