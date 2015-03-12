MILAN, March 12 Italian luxury group Tod's can meet market consensus estimates that point to a 5.5 percent growth in 2015 revenues and to a core profit margin of 20.3 percent, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"The current consensus is (for Tod's) to have a top line growth of 5.5 percent and I am quite confident this figure can be achieved," CFO Emilio Macellari told an analyst call.

He said he viewed as "a fair assumption" also an average estimate for a 2015 core profit margin of 20.3 percent.

