July 21 (Reuters) -

* Sales at Italian luxury group Tod's fell 3.4 percent to 498 million euros for the first half of 2016

* Same store sales at constant exchange rates were down 14.3 percent in the first six months of the year

* Sales of the Tod's brand fell by 7.2 percent in the semester, dragged by a sharp downturn in tourism spending in both Europe and the United States

* Revenue was down in all markets, with Greater China dropping 9.5 percent

* The leather and accessories category fell the most in the first half of the year, down over 10 percent year-on-year

* Chief Executive Diego Della Valle said the group was pressing on with a development plan and that cost rationalisation was proving successful

* Della Valle added the company's primary goal was to improve organic growth but did not give indication whether it is on track to meet market growth expectations

* "Tod's continues to suffer in its core business, and doesn't seem to have found the way of kick-starting sales," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca

* Solca added that the "luxury market is prizing those who innovate or those that keep desirability high, and Tod's doesn't belong to either group"

* In May CFO Emilio Macellari said an analyst consensus of 4 percent increase in full-year revenue would be "challenging but not impossible to reach" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom, editing by David Evans)