UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds details on sales and analyst comment)
July 21 (Reuters) -
* Sales at Italian luxury group Tod's fell 3.4 percent to 498 million euros for the first half of 2016
* Same store sales at constant exchange rates were down 14.3 percent in the first six months of the year
* Sales of the Tod's brand fell by 7.2 percent in the semester, dragged by a sharp downturn in tourism spending in both Europe and the United States
* Revenue was down in all markets, with Greater China dropping 9.5 percent
* The leather and accessories category fell the most in the first half of the year, down over 10 percent year-on-year
* Chief Executive Diego Della Valle said the group was pressing on with a development plan and that cost rationalisation was proving successful
* Della Valle added the company's primary goal was to improve organic growth but did not give indication whether it is on track to meet market growth expectations
* "Tod's continues to suffer in its core business, and doesn't seem to have found the way of kick-starting sales," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca
* Solca added that the "luxury market is prizing those who innovate or those that keep desirability high, and Tod's doesn't belong to either group"
* In May CFO Emilio Macellari said an analyst consensus of 4 percent increase in full-year revenue would be "challenging but not impossible to reach" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom, editing by David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources