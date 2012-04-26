ROME, April 26 Two high-speed trains collided
just outside Rome's central station on Thursday, slightly
injuring six people, Italian railway authorities said.
One train derailed as it approached Rome's Termini station
at around 30 km per hour (18 miles per hour) and ran up against
the other, also entering the station on the next platform, the
state-owned railway company Trenitalia said.
Both trains, one arriving from Milan in the north and the
other from Naples in the south, were members of the Trenitalia's
flagship "Red Arrow" fleet of high-speed trains.
None of the passengers were hurt but six crew members had
minor injuries, Trenitalia said, adding that it was looking into
the cause of the accident.
"Three or four carriages came off the rails and brushed
against the other train, no carriages tipped over," a Trenitalia
spokesman said.
This week Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo
launched Europe's first privately-owned high-speed train, saying
he could provide a better service between major cities than
Trenitalia.
The new company, called NTV, hopes to take 25 percent of
Italy's high-speed train market by 2014.
