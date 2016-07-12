ROME, July 12 Two passenger trains crashed head on in southern Italy on Tuesday, killing at least four people and injuring dozens, Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported on its website.

No immediate reason was given for the crash, which happened on a rail track in the middle of the countryside, north of the city of Bari in the heel of Italy.

