ROME, July 12 The death toll from a train crash in southern Italy has risen to 20, a regional official told reporters on Tuesday, adding that dozens of people were in hospital, some with serious injuries.

The previous toll was put at 11.

The head-on collision between two trains happened on a single stretch of track in countryside between the towns of Corato and Andria, in the southern heel of Italy. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Isla Binnie)