EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LUCCA Italy Jan 31 A judge on Tuesday condemned the former CEO of Italy's state railways company Mauro Moretti to 7 years in prison for his role in one of the country's worst rail tragedies.
Prosecutors in September had asked for a 16-year prison sentence for Moretti, who is currently CEO of state-run defence group Leonardo.
In June 2009 a freight train hauling liquefied gas derailed, partly overturned and exploded in the Tuscan seaside town of Viareggio. The subsequent fire and collapse of a building killed 32 people.
Leonardo was not immediately available for a comment.
Shares in Leonardo were down more than 3 percent at 1421 GMT, their lowest in more than two months.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: