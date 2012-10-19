BOLOGNA, Italy Oct 19 Italy's version of the so-called Tobin tax on financial transactions will come into force in January 2013 if parliament approves it, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Friday.

He reiterated the tax would not apply to transactions on government bonds.

According to a text of the budget law that introduced it, the tax rate will be 0.05 percent on share and derivative transactions and would not apply to most corporate bonds.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)