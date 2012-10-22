ROME Oct 22 Trading of shares in Italy could fall by 30 percent and that of derivative products by 80 percent as a result of a new tax on financial transactions Rome plans to introduce next year, according to a bill due to go before parliament this week.

Italy was one of 11 euro zone countries that agreed earlier this month to go ahead with the tax and could now become one of the first states in the bloc to actually implement it. France introduced a trading levy in August.

The Italian bill, which will start its journey in parliament on Tuesday, estimates proceeds from the tax will be 1.09 billion euros a year, with a tax rate of 0.05 percent for transactions on shares and derivatives. The new levy will come into force on Jan.1, 2013.

The revenue estimate is based on what the draft says is a prudent forecast of "possible reductions in the volumes of transactions" once the tax comes into force, specifically mentioning the possibility that trading could move to other financial centres.

In the case of share transactions, which in 2011 totalled 710 billion euros, the bill factors in a 30 percent fall. That rises to 80 percent in the case of trading on derivative contracts, whose nominal value is estimated at 9.5 trillion euros.

The Italian version of the so-called "Tobin tax" will not apply to new share issues.

Crucially for a country with a public debt of more than 120 percent of GDP, it will not be levied on government bonds, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Friday. A government source told Reuters on Monday most corporate bonds were also likely to be excluded.

"What looks likely to be included is hybrid bonds that are convertible into shares," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity and adding the bill could be substantially amended by parliament.

The Tobin tax initiative has been pushed hard by Germany and France but strongly opposed by Britain, Sweden and others.

Critics say it could distort the EU's single market by giving financial companies incentives to shift business to European centres where the tax is not levied - or away from Europe altogether.

Italy's brokers association Assosim also says the levy risks hurting small investors more than speculators.

The Milan bourse, which is owned by the London Stock Exchange, declined to comment on the impact of the tax. The bourse is already struggling to keep up with rivals as its market capitalisation, and the number of listed companies, is declining.

According to data from market regulator Consob, Milan's total market capitalisation, as a percentage of gross domestic product, fell to 21 percent last year from 27 percent - below levels seen in the 1940s and 1960s. The ratio was 37 percent in Germany, 55 percent in France and more than 140 percent in Britain, Consob said.