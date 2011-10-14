(Removes stray word in headline)

* Pipeline restart date to be known on Tuesday

* Libyan Greenstream pipeline sending gas in test phase

* Restart of gas to Italy vital ahead of cold winter

LONDON, Oct 14 Gas flows through the southern leg of Transitgas pipeline, which feeds north European gas through Switzerland to Italy, will remain interrupted until at least Tuesday, the operator said on Friday, four days after the section shut following heavy rain.

"Weather permitting, the inspection activities should finish by 18 October 2011, and the possible date for a restarting of the gas transport on pipeline section TRG23 will be then communicated," operator Transitgas said in a note.

The section shut down on Monday after heavy rainfall laid bare parts of the pipeline, which runs through the Alps, and the operator has since then been inspecting the link for damage.

Last year, the 300 kilometre pipeline shut for five months after thawing permafrost unleashed rocks, which damaged parts of it.

Italian gas imports have already been restricted since February, when the flow of gas from Libya via the subsea Greenstream pipeline was interrupted by civil war.

Italian oil major Eni said on Thursday it had launched tests to restart gas flows through Greenstream, starting with around 3 million cubic metres of gas per day.

The return of gas imports from Libya and through Switzerland will be important for Italy ahead of the winter. which is expected to bring chilling weather and boost energy demand. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)