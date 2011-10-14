(Removes stray word in headline)
* Pipeline restart date to be known on Tuesday
* Libyan Greenstream pipeline sending gas in test phase
* Restart of gas to Italy vital ahead of cold winter
LONDON, Oct 14 Gas flows through the southern
leg of Transitgas pipeline, which feeds north European gas
through Switzerland to Italy, will remain interrupted until at
least Tuesday, the operator said on Friday, four days after the
section shut following heavy rain.
"Weather permitting, the inspection activities should finish
by 18 October 2011, and the possible date for a restarting of
the gas transport on pipeline section TRG23 will be then
communicated," operator Transitgas said in a note.
The section shut down on Monday after heavy rainfall laid
bare parts of the pipeline, which runs through the Alps, and the
operator has since then been inspecting the link for damage.
Last year, the 300 kilometre pipeline shut for five months
after thawing permafrost unleashed rocks, which damaged parts of
it.
Italian gas imports have already been restricted since
February, when the flow of gas from Libya via the subsea
Greenstream pipeline was interrupted by civil war.
Italian oil major Eni said on Thursday it had
launched tests to restart gas flows through Greenstream,
starting with around 3 million cubic metres of gas per day.
The return of gas imports from Libya and through Switzerland
will be important for Italy ahead of the winter. which is
expected to bring chilling weather and boost energy demand.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)