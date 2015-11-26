BRIEF-Tiger Global Management reports 12.5 pct passive stake in Apollo Global Management
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports 12.5 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management Llc as of March 27 - sec filing
MILAN Nov 26 Italy's treasury offered to buy back bonds issued by six Italian regional governments for as much as 5.6 billion euros ($6 billion), in a move aimed at reducing financial costs for local governments and streamline the structure of their debt.
The transaction - carried on by Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank - will not have any negative impact on the country's public debt, the treasury said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.
Investors could adhere to the offer until Dec. 9, while results will be announced on Dec. 10, the treasury said. ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Alessia Pe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports 12.5 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management Llc as of March 27 - sec filing
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp on Tuesday asked creditor banks for a new loan and offered a stake in its memory chip unit that is being split off as collateral, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.