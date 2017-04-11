BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
MILAN, April 11 The Italian Treasury is studying a plan to transfer stakes it owns in some state-controlled companies to state fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in a move to cut public debt, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The deal could raise at least 20 billion euros ($21.23 billion) for state coffers, the source said.
To fund the transaction, CDP could issue preference shares that it would place with institutional investors, the source added.
The Treasury declined to comment.
Italian newspapers have reported the government could sell stakes it owns in Poste Italiane and Enel, among others, to CDP by the end of this year. ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)