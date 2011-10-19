ROME Oct 19 Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti said on Wednesday that Europe's debt crisis is reaching catastrophic dimensions and could only be solved by issuing common euro zone bonds.

"I believe that an idea like that (euro bonds) is making progress because otherwise the crisis is approaching a dimension that could be catastrophic," Giulio Tremonti said in a speech on Wednesday.

He said a solution along the lines of joint euro zone bonds had been considered "heretical" a few months ago but was now making headway "on condition that Europe is committed to stronger governance."

A European Union summit on Oct. 23 is expected to seek a plan to resolve the euro zone sovereign debt crisis which is endangering the world economy.

The idea of common euro zone bonds has been strongly opposed by Germany, which fears that they would push up its borrowing costs and reduce incentives for weaker economies such as Greece and Italy to implement reforms.

