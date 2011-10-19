ROME Oct 19 Italian Economy Minister Giulio
Tremonti said on Wednesday that Europe's debt crisis is reaching
catastrophic dimensions and could only be solved by issuing
common euro zone bonds.
"I believe that an idea like that (euro bonds) is making
progress because otherwise the crisis is approaching a dimension
that could be catastrophic," Giulio Tremonti said in a speech on
Wednesday.
He said a solution along the lines of joint euro zone bonds
had been considered "heretical" a few months ago but was now
making headway "on condition that Europe is committed to
stronger governance."
A European Union summit on Oct. 23 is expected to seek a
plan to resolve the euro zone sovereign debt crisis which is
endangering the world economy.
The idea of common euro zone bonds has been strongly opposed
by Germany, which fears that they would push up its borrowing
costs and reduce incentives for weaker economies such as Greece
and Italy to implement reforms.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Catherine Hornby;
editing by Ron Askew)