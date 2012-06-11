By Philip Pullella
ROME, June 11
ROME, June 11 Several decorative pieces have
fallen off the Trevi Fountain in Rome, raising the alarm that
one of the eternal city's most famous structures needs a new
major restoration.
At the weekend, a few stone laurel leaves fell from the top
frieze of the fountain, which marks the terminal point of one of
the aqueducts that brought drinking water to ancient Rome.
Umberto Broccoli, Rome's cultural superintendent, said the
damage was "not worrying" and that the detachment was probably
due to water infiltration caused by heavy snowfall that hit Rome
in February.
Police put barriers around the fountain and restoration
experts checked the damage. They removed about five other pieces
that appeared to be in danger of falling from the top.
The basin of the fountain, which figured prominently in
films such as "La Dolce Vita," "Roman Holiday" and "Three Coins
in the Fountain," was to undergo its weekly draining and
cleaning on Monday.
Dino Gasperini, Rome city counselor for culture, asked for
funds to protect the fountain from any more possible imminent
damage and said another full-scale restoration was needed.
The last major restoration of the fountain, whose current
form was completed in 1762, was 20 years ago.
While Broccoli said the falls were not worrying, Italy's
Greens party said the Italian capital's monuments were in dire
condition and announced a campaign where residents can send
e-mails to signal dangers to Rome's cultural heritage.
"We think what is happening at the Trevi Fountain, one of
the most recognised monuments in the world, is very grave," said
Greens leader Angelo Bonelli.
Bonelli said concern for the fountain was even greater
because earlier this year a few small pieces fell off of the
Colosseum. That monument is now being restored.
Tourists viewing the fountain on Monday expressed concern
and said Italy had to protect its cultural heritage.
"Heritage should not be just a cost, it should also be a
resource. For example, that bar should pay something more given
that it has the privilege to be located in front of the Trevi
Fountain, which is one of the world's greatest wonders," said
Italian tourist Daniele Masta.
The Trevi Fountain stands at a point where in ancient Rome
three roads (tre vie) formed a junction. Water arrived from a
source about 13 km from the city and was carried by an aqueduct
to serve the populace.
The aqueduct, bringing what was called Virgin Water, served
the city for more than four centuries until it was destroyed by
invading Visigoths.
The tradition of building monumental fountains at the
terminus of aqueducts was revived after the Renaissance.
The current fountain was commissioned by Pope Clement XII in
1730 to replace a more simple basin and completed in 1762. The
allegories show Tritons guiding Oceanus, the god of all water,
on his shell chariot.
A Roman tradition says tourists who throw a coin in the
fountain are guaranteed that they will someday return.
(Additional reporting by Antonio Denti, editing by Paul
