TRANI, Italy Feb 4 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi will be called to testify before an
Italian court where rating agencies are being tried for alleged
market manipulation for downgrading Italy's credit rating during
the debt crisis.
As the trial involving Standard & Poor's and Fitch began on
Tuesday, a court in the small southern Italian city of Trani
accepted a list of witnesses submitted by prosecutors. Besides
Draghi, the list includes Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan and former Prime Minister Mario Monti.
Five current and former Standard & Poor's employees and one
Fitch official, as well as the two companies, are on trial over
their decision to cut Italy's rating in 2011 and 2012.
Draghi was appointed to lead the ECB on Nov. 1, 2011. He was
formerly Italy's central bank governor.
Prosecutors allege that the agencies released sensitive
reports during trading hours, causing heavy losses on stock and
bond markets.
The next hearing is scheduled for March 5. It may be decided
then when the witnesses will be heard.
S&P said in October when it was ordered by the court to
stand trial that the allegations were "completely unfounded and
unsupported by any evidence."
Fitch said on Wednesday it believe the case was without
merit and that it was confident the agency and its officials
would be exonerated.
