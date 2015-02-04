TRANI, Italy Feb 4 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will be called to testify before an Italian court where rating agencies are being tried for alleged market manipulation for downgrading Italy's credit rating during the debt crisis.

As the trial involving Standard & Poor's and Fitch began on Tuesday, a court in the small southern Italian city of Trani accepted a list of witnesses submitted by prosecutors. Besides Draghi, the list includes Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and former Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Five current and former Standard & Poor's employees and one Fitch official, as well as the two companies, are on trial over their decision to cut Italy's rating in 2011 and 2012.

Draghi was appointed to lead the ECB on Nov. 1, 2011. He was formerly Italy's central bank governor.

Prosecutors allege that the agencies released sensitive reports during trading hours, causing heavy losses on stock and bond markets.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 5. It may be decided then when the witnesses will be heard.

S&P said in October when it was ordered by the court to stand trial that the allegations were "completely unfounded and unsupported by any evidence."

Fitch said on Wednesday it believe the case was without merit and that it was confident the agency and its officials would be exonerated. (Reporting by Vincenzo Damiani; Writing by Valentina Za, editing by Ruth Pitchford)