MILAN, March 28 Italian truckers have decided to suspend a six-week long strike that had prevented deliveries of thousands of cars and depressed Fiat car sales, a truckers' lobby said on Wednesday.

Small car transporters unhappy with mounting fuel taxes eating into their returns have been protesting for six weeks asking better tariffs, blocking roads and preventing car deliveries.

An association representing the striking truckers said they had deciding to suspend the strike after reachin a deal with larger players.

"Over the next two months the sector will need to be restructured, the minimum tariffs will have to be implememted and all the contract conditions will have to be verified," Maurizio Longo, secretary general of association Trasportounito said in a statement.

Following the strike, Fiat said it planned to shut production at its Cassino plant on March 27-29 and at its Pomigliano plant, where the new Panda is being produced, on March 26-27.

(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)