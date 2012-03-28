(Adds Fiat comment, details, background)

MILAN, March 28 Italian car transporters ended a bitter, six-week long strike on Wednesday that had prevented deliveries of thousands of vehicles and depressed car sales at top carmaker Fiat.

But the suspension, announced by car truckers' union TrasportoUnito, came too late to avert planned production stoppages at two Fiat plants in Italy, the country's biggest manufacturer said in a statement.

Small Italian car transporters unhappy with mounting fuel taxes eating into their returns have been protesting since mid-February against larger players and producers in a bid to obtain better tariffs. Protesters had blocked roads, burnt vehicles and prevented car deliveries throughout the country.

TrasportoUnito, which represents the striking truckers, said they had decided to suspend the strike after reaching an initial deal with larger players.

"Over the next two months the sector will need to be restructured, the minimum tariffs will have to be implemented and all the contract conditions will have to be verified," Maurizio Longo, secretary general of Trasportounito said in a statement.

The truckers' strike is expected to have depressed car deliveries by 40 percent in March or 60,000 vehicles, Italy's foreign car producers association UNRAE told Reuters last week.

Fiat said earlier this month it expected the strike to lead to a 10 percent drop in its March sales.

The carmaker announced on Wednesday it would stop production at its Pomigliano plant, where the new Panda is being produced, and at its Sevel plant on March 30, April 2 and April 6. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Lisa Jucca; Editing by Erica Billingham)