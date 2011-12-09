ROME Dec 9 Italy's government is studying whether to change the allocation system for new digital terrestrial broadcasting frequencies, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Friday.

"We're studying this question," Passera said when asked whether the government may replace its "beauty contest" method for assigning the frequencies into an auction. He was speaking during testimony to parliament.

On Nov 30, Italy's News Corp unit pulled out of the contest, criticising the process for taking too long and unfairly favouring incumbent operators, including former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset.

(Reporting By Steve Scherer)