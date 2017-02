MILAN Oct 4 Italy's largest bank by assets UniCredit has its funding needs covered, and tighter market conditions have no impact on the bank, chief executive Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of a book launch.

Earlier on Tuesday, the head of ABI, the Italian banks association, also said Italian banks were currently suffering no funding issues, following reports of problems at Franco-Belgian bank Dexia . (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Michel Rose)