BRIEF-Charter Hall sees FY17 operating earnings of 30.4 cents per unit
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
MILAN Jan 4 Unicredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, said on Wednesday its 7.5 billion euro capital increase would be priced at 1.943 euros per share, resulting in a discount of around 43 percent.
In a statement following a board meeting, the bank said the discount on the theoretical ex-rights market price (TERP) is calculated on the official price registered on Jan 3 and reflects the current market conditions.
The company is offering two new ordinary shares for every one ordinary and/or saving share held.
A recent capital increase by smaller Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano was priced at a 40 percent discount, while a rights issue by Germany's Commerzbank last May came at a 30 percent discount.
Shares were down 4 percent by 0806 GMT. (Reporting by Michel Rose)
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
Feb 19 Large parts of Northern California were placed on a flood advisory on Sunday ahead of a storm system expected to bring heavy rain, wind and snow to the state, still cleaning up from a deadly storm that deluged Southern California two days ago.
* Western Australia's Water Corporation superannuation plan will transfer to AMP's signaturesuper master trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: