MILAN Jan 4 Unicredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, said on Wednesday its 7.5 billion euro capital increase would be priced at 1.943 euros per share, resulting in a discount of around 43 percent.

In a statement following a board meeting, the bank said the discount on the theoretical ex-rights market price (TERP) is calculated on the official price registered on Jan 3 and reflects the current market conditions.

The company is offering two new ordinary shares for every one ordinary and/or saving share held.

A recent capital increase by smaller Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano was priced at a 40 percent discount, while a rights issue by Germany's Commerzbank last May came at a 30 percent discount.

Shares were down 4 percent by 0806 GMT. (Reporting by Michel Rose)