BRIEF-With Investment buys 13.7 pct stake in Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition
March 3 Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
ROME Oct 16 The head of UniCredit confirmed on Wednesday the Bank of Italy was conducting an audit of the loan book of Italy's biggest bank by assets, after sources told Reuters the regulator was examining the loans of Italy's top two lenders.
"(This is) routine," UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told reporters in answer to a question on a loan review being conducted by the central bank.
He did not give other details as he was leaving a meeting of the Italian banking association' steering committee.
On Tuesday, banking sources said the Bank of Italy was combing the loan portfolios of Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit in its push to tidy their balance sheets ahead of a sector check up by the European Central Bank next year. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
March 3 Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo