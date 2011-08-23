ROME Aug 23 Italy's largest trade union confederation on Tuesday called a one-day general strike on Sept. 6 in protest against a government austerity plan which it described as "unfair and wrong."

The 45.5 billion euro austerity package, adopted by the cabinet as Italy became embroiled in the euro zone debt crisis, has been slammed by the CGIL for cuts to local and central government, plans to liberalise labour contracts and the lack of measures to tackle tax evasion.

The strike will be for eight hours to be established at the local level, CGIL said in a statement.

(Reporting by Catherine Hornby)