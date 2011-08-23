ROME Aug 23 Italy's largest trade union
confederation on Tuesday called a one-day general strike on
Sept. 6 in protest against a government austerity plan which it
described as "unfair and wrong."
The 45.5 billion euro austerity package, adopted by the
cabinet as Italy became embroiled in the euro zone debt crisis,
has been slammed by the CGIL for cuts to local and central
government, plans to liberalise labour contracts and the lack of
measures to tackle tax evasion.
The strike will be for eight hours to be established at the
local level, CGIL said in a statement.
(Reporting by Catherine Hornby)