ROME Dec 14 Italy risks a "social explosion" over the government's austerity measures and trade unions plan further protests because concessions announced this week are "insufficient," the head of the country's largest trade union told Reuters on Wednesday.

CGIL leader Susanna Camusso also said Prime Minister Mario Monti's government was "deeply conditioned" by the need for the support of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's party and the austerity plan spared the rich and demanded excessive sacrifices from ordinary Italians.

"We see every risk of a social explosion," Camusso said in an interview, warning that anger was mounting over a pension reform that she said was unnecessary, measures that cut purchasing power, and a worsening labour market.

The CGIL and the two smaller unions, CISL and UIL, are holding a raft of strikes this week against the 33 billion euro austerity plan that aims to shore up public finances and head off Italy's escalating debt crisis.

Camusso, the first woman leader in the CGIL's 105-year history, acknowledged Monti had made some concessions to union demands by reducing cuts to low pensions and slightly easing a housing tax, but this did not go far enough.

"It would be absolutely excessive to say we are satisfied, the solutions are insufficient," she said, announcing that the CGIL and their partner unions would hold a national demonstation just before Christmas.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones and Massimilano Di Giorgio)