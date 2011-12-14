ROME Dec 14 Italy risks a "social
explosion" over the government's austerity measures and trade
unions plan further protests because concessions announced this
week are "insufficient," the head of the country's largest trade
union told Reuters on Wednesday.
CGIL leader Susanna Camusso also said Prime Minister Mario
Monti's government was "deeply conditioned" by the need for the
support of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's party and
the austerity plan spared the rich and demanded excessive
sacrifices from ordinary Italians.
"We see every risk of a social explosion," Camusso said in
an interview, warning that anger was mounting over a pension
reform that she said was unnecessary, measures that cut
purchasing power, and a worsening labour market.
The CGIL and the two smaller unions, CISL and UIL, are
holding a raft of strikes this week against the 33 billion euro
austerity plan that aims to shore up public finances and head
off Italy's escalating debt crisis.
Camusso, the first woman leader in the CGIL's 105-year
history, acknowledged Monti had made some concessions to union
demands by reducing cuts to low pensions and slightly easing a
housing tax, but this did not go far enough.
"It would be absolutely excessive to say we are satisfied,
the solutions are insufficient," she said, announcing that the
CGIL and their partner unions would hold a national demonstation
just before Christmas.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones and Massimilano Di Giorgio)