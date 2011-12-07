(Fixes typo in headline)

ROME Dec 7 Italy's three main unions CGIL, CISL, and UIL plan to strike together for three hours on Dec. 12 to protest against the government's 30 billion euro austerity measures, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Previously CGIL, the biggest union, had planned a four-hour strike on Dec. 12 while the smaller, more moderate unions CISL and UIL had scheduled a separate, two-hour strike on the same day.

Public sector employees also announced plans to strike for eight hours on Dec. 19.

Unions have criticised the austerity measures, which include pension reforms and tax hikes, saying they are too tough on salaried workers, pensioners and vulnerable sections of society.

The three associations have asked to meet Prime Minister Mario Monti and political parties to discuss amendments to the austerity package.

"We will present suggested amendments today to the lower house of parliament and the Senate which will focus mainly on pensions and the reintroduction of housing tax," UIL leader Luigi Angeletti said.

Monti said in a television interview on Tuesday night the package was vital to avoid the risk of Italy becoming insolvent and no longer being able to pay public sector salaries or pensions. He has said there is little time to debate amendments.

(Reporting By Francesca Piscioneri)