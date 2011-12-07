(Fixes typo in headline)
ROME Dec 7 Italy's three main unions
CGIL, CISL, and UIL plan to strike together for three hours on
Dec. 12 to protest against the government's 30 billion euro
austerity measures, they said in a statement on Wednesday.
Previously CGIL, the biggest union, had planned a four-hour
strike on Dec. 12 while the smaller, more moderate unions CISL
and UIL had scheduled a separate, two-hour strike on the same
day.
Public sector employees also announced plans to strike for
eight hours on Dec. 19.
Unions have criticised the austerity measures, which include
pension reforms and tax hikes, saying they are too tough on
salaried workers, pensioners and vulnerable sections of society.
The three associations have asked to meet Prime Minister
Mario Monti and political parties to discuss amendments to the
austerity package.
"We will present suggested amendments today to the lower
house of parliament and the Senate which will focus mainly on
pensions and the reintroduction of housing tax," UIL leader
Luigi Angeletti said.
Monti said in a television interview on Tuesday night the
package was vital to avoid the risk of Italy becoming insolvent
and no longer being able to pay public sector salaries or
pensions. He has said there is little time to debate amendments.
(Reporting By Francesca Piscioneri)