ROME Dec 5 Italian trade unions Cisl and Uil will hold a two hour strike on Dec. 12 to protest the 30 billion euro austerity package unveiled by Mario Monti's government, a spokesman said on Monday.

Unions have criticised the package, which includes tax hikes and pension reform, saying it is too tough on salaried workers, pensioners and weaker sections of society.

