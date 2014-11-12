(Adds details of strike action, background)
ROME Nov 12 Italy's biggest labour union, the
CGIL, on Wednesday called a one-day general strike for Dec. 5 to
protest against Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's labour and
economic policies.
CGIL General Secretary Susanna Camusso said on the sidelines
of a union meeting that the strike would last for eight hours
and urged Italy's two other main labour unions to join. The CGIL
has about six million members.
Demonstrations will be held that day to protest against
plans to give businesses more flexibility to hire and fire,
which have already prompted thousands of workers to take to the
streets in recent weeks.
Discontent has been heightened by austerity policies,
including heavy public spending cuts which governments across
Europe have adopted to meet European Union budget rules.
Civil service workers demanding higher salaries and new
contracts marched through Rome on Saturday, some carrying
balloons depicting Renzi with a long nose to resemble mendacious
children's book character Pinocchio.
One of the most contentious aspects of Renzi's plans is a
change to rigid job protection rules for permanent employees
that critics say have helped cripple an economy that has
contracted by about 9 percent since 2007.
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Steve Scherer
and Isla Binnie; Editing by Jon Boyle)