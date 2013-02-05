PALERMO, Sicily Feb 5 The Sicilian regional
government in Italy said on Tuesday it would revoke permission
for the United States to build a ground station for a satellite
defence system, citing health concerns.
It said there were insufficient studies about the effect the
ground station's electromagnetic waves could have on the health
of residents around the city of Niscemi.
Outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said during a
visit to Italy last month that he understood the concerns of
residents but that U.S. studies had concluded there would be no
health risks.
The Sicilian statement said the regional government had
decided to ask the island's top environment official to begin
procedures to revoke the authorisation.
The Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite network is
aimed at significantly boosting communications capacity for the
U.S. military and its allies.
