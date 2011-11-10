WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano on Thursday morning and said he was certain Italy could pursue reforms that will calm markets, the White House said.

"He expressed confidence in President Napolitano's leadership to put an interim government in place in Italy that will implement an aggressive reform program and restore market confidence," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Jeff Mason, Editing by Sandra Maler)