ROME, March 31 Trade disputes between the United
States and Europe would hurt economic growth and global
governance at a time when the West needs to show a unified front
against unfair trade practices, Italy's industry minister said
on Friday.
"Any trade clash between the United States and Europe would
be dangerous not only for our economies, but also for the rules
that govern globalisation," Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told
reporters in Rome.
Calenda said Western countries should refrain from trade
disputes "that would symbolically show a division at a moment
when the Western world should be unified in protecting its
citizens from unfair trade practices".
(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Steve Scherer)