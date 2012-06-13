ROME, June 13 Italy's state-controlled Strategic
Fund cannot directly buy shares from investors in public
utilities, the chairman of Strategic Fund owner Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP) said on Wednesday.
Most of Italy's local and regional utilities are controlled
by local authorities and some cash-strapped public shareholders
are seeking to sell down stakes.
"We cannot buy the shares of a shareholder who wants to
exit," Franco Bassanini said on the sidelines of a conference.
Italy's Strategic Fund was set up to invest in companies
Rome deems strategic.
The city of Rome is considering selling part of its stake in
Italy's No. 3 regional utility Acea. Some press reports
said the CDP might be interested in buying this stake.
Italy's regional utilities are seeking partners to help them
expand to better compete with larger energy players.
Italy's biggest regional player A2A has said it is
eager to create a large northern utility by federating a number
of regional players along the lines of Germany's RWE.
