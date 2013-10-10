* Italy mulls incentives to encourage stake sales - source
* Incentives could be fiscal - source
* Italy keen to create critical mass in utility sector
By Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Oct 10 Italy may offer local authorities
incentives to promote mergers among the hundreds of small
utilities they control in a bid to make the sector more
competitive, two sources close to the situation said on
Thursday.
The idea was discussed at a meeting on Thursday morning
between industry minister Flavio Zanonato, the president of
Italy's municipal authority federation and managers from Italy's
top four multi-utilities, one of the sources said.
"There was a calm discussion on whether it was a good idea
to provide incentives to local authorities to favour the sale of
the smaller utilities on the market," the source said.
The government is keen to see the fragmented utilities
sector consolidate as many cash-strapped local authorities no
longer have the means to fund investments.
Managers from Italy's four biggest multi-utilities A2A
, Hera, Iren and Acea were
present at the meeting in Rome, the source said.
"The government could give budgetary incentives" to local
authorities, a second source said.
The ministry declined to comment.
A source has previously told Reuters that Italy is keen for
the country's smaller utilities to merge with bigger players.
Several of Italy's regional utilities are looking to expand
to compete better with larger energy players and cope with the
effects of Europe's debt crisis.
Bologna-based Hera has made a series of acquisitions in
recent years in the more affluent north-east Of the country.
Italy's biggest regional utility A2A has interests outside
Italy, including 43.7 percent of Montenegrin power utility EPCG
.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by
Mark Potter)