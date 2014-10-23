* Italy wants to slash number of local utilities
* Keen for big four regional players to grow through
acquisitions
* Measures could spur foreign, Chinese interest
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Oct 23 Italy's plan to reduce energy
prices by pushing local government out of utilities and
promoting mergers is likely to create larger, more efficient
companies that could also appeal to foreign buyers, such as the
Chinese.
Last week, the government of Matteo Renzi introduced a 2015
budget to stimulate the economy which contained proposals to
offer incentives to public owners to sell their stakes in local
service companies.
The law still needs parliamentary approval but already the
market is warming to moves designed to slash the number of local
utilities and make it easier for bigger players to gain critical
mass and compete at home and abroad.
Rome has ruffled feathers in the European Union by putting
back its goal of achieving a balanced budget to confront its
severe economic slump and signs it is taking structural economic
reform seriously could give it more leeway.
"We believe these measures should be seen as a first step in
the right direction which is the reduction in the number of
multi-utilities to reduce overall costs while increasing quality
of the service," said Javier Suarez at Mediobanca Securities.
Italy, whose small businesses pay some of Europe's highest
energy prices, has around 8,000 local service companies
controlled by town and regional authorities and the government
is looking to save 2-3 billion euros ($2.5-3.8 billion) by
cutting the number to 1,000.
A spending review earlier this year said a consolidation
process among the more than 1,500 companies operating in energy,
water and waste could lead to a reduction in their numbers by
about 80-90 percent.
The government's budget calls on city halls across the
country to present plans to reduce the number of controlled
companies before March 31 next year, offering public owners
incentives to sell their stakes to raise cash for badly
stretched local coffers.
At the same time potential buyers will be given breaks which
could include concession extensions. Rome is eager for the four
big listed regional utilities A2A, Hera Iren
and Acea to play a role in the integration
process to create national champions to sit alongside former
power incumbent Enel.
"The measures need the parliamentary nod before year end and
it's likely they'll be embroidered on," a government source
said.
Consolidation is widely seen as critical for a sector that
is largely made up of small undercapitalised companies which
need economies of scale to make them more efficient. More than
60 percent, many in the poorer south, generate revenues of less
than 10 million euros a year.
CHINA CALLING
But if the big four regional players have already flagged
interest in growing their bases, foreign investors are also on
standby, encouraged by the prospects for better corporate
governance as fractious public owners bow out.
Companies such as GDF Suez, a shareholder of
Acea, have expressed an interest in parts of the Italian
utilities market while analysts say France's EDF,
which already owns Italy's No. 2 utility Edison, could be
interested in expanding further. Eiser Global Infrastructure
fund of the UK is a shareholder in Hera's waste business.
The measures could create opportunities for other foreign
investors, especially the Chinese who are already partners of
state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and who, according
to a source, are talking to infrastructure fund F2i to join it
in investments including in Italy's energy sector.
"I'm sure Chinese players will be looking at selected
investments in local utilities, it's natural... the entry in CDP
was the first step to get into the regional utilities," said
Alberto Forchielli, managing partner at private equity firm
Mandarin Capital.
Power and gas networks as well as water and waste services
have become an attractive asset class in recent years as their
return is regulated, giving investors a predictable source of
income even when the economy is struggling.
China's cash-flushed state power groups have been scooping
up overseas assets in recent years, taking advantage of the euro
zone crisis. Earlier this year State Grid of China bought a
stake in the power and gas grids CDP controls.
Rome has been urging China to invest more in Italy for
years. CDP -- already a shareholder in Hera and ready to invest
500 million euros more in the sector focused on the impoverished
south -- this month signed deals worth 4 billion euros with
China Development Bank and sovereign fund CIC.
"In the consolidation process under way an important role
could be played by long-term investors (including) sovereign
funds and development banks," CDP president Franco Bassanini
said in a recent report on Italy's local utilities.
F2i, itself partly owned by CDP, is already present in
Italy's waste, water and gas distribution sector and has made no
secret it aims to grow its footprint.
(1 US dollar = 0.7898 euro)
(Editing by Mark Potter)