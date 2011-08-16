* Energy tax to lift fiscal costs by 150 mln euro/yr -Snam

* Could reduce Terna net by 300 mln euros over 5 yrs -source

* Terna, Snam seen paying 620 mln euros 2011-2012 -decree

* Shares in Snam, Terna, Enel, Enel GP end sharply lower (Adds source on Terna, government estimates, updates shares)

By Stephen Jewkes and Nigel Tutt

MILAN, Aug 16 Gas transport network Snam Rete Gas pledged to keep raising dividends despite being hit by a plan for broader energy sector taxes which sent Italian utility shares tumbling on Tuesday.

The tax changes, which analysts said could boost government coffers by some 1 billion euros ($1.44 billion), were part of sweeping austerity measures adopted by the Italian cabinet to cut the nation's fiscal deficit.

"A prudent estimate of the impact (of the tax) in terms of higher fiscal costs payable annually for the fiscal years 2011, 2012 and 2013 could be approximately 150 million euros," Snam said.

The so-called Robin Hood tax has been raised and extended to include energy transport and distribution operators such as Snam and power grid company Terna , as well as power producers from renewable sources.

"The tax could knock more than 300 million euros off Terna's net profit in the period 2011-2015," a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

According to details of the decree seen by Reuters on Tuesday, Terna and Snam are expected to pay 180 million euros and 440 million respectively for 2011-2012.

Shares in Snam and Terna , after being suspended limit down, ended the session down 9.9 percent and 13.64 percent respectively.

Snam said that thanks to its sound capital structure and prospects, it could confirm its policy of raising payouts by 4 percent annually.

UBS said it expected sharp profit-taking on Snam and Terna since the tax measure was highly unexpected and could threaten dividend policy.

UBS said it expected the tax rise to cut 13 percent off its earnings per share (EPS) estimate for the two energy transport companies.

CAPEX RISK

"The measures do not allow Snam or Terna to pass the extra costs to end users so, unless the regulator finds some way of attenuating the blow, we can expect planned investments to come under pressure," an industry source said on Tuesday.

Snam plans to invest some 6.4 billion euros during 2011-2014 to help transform Italy into a gas hub for southern Europe, while Terna will spend 4.3 billion euros in 2010-2014 to beef up the national power grid and remove bottlenecks.

The cabinet approved the tax measure by emergency decree on Friday, but must get the package through parliament. Amendments look likely when the review process starts on August 22.

According to Citi analysts the tax could reduce their EPS estimate on Italy's biggest utility Enel by 6 percent. In such a scenario, "we see Enel's (dividend) declining to 0.25 euro per share," it said.

Shares in Enel, which has a power distribution network, ended down 4.25 percent, while shares in its renewable unit Enel Green Power were down 5.4 percent.

($1 = 0.695 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Michel Rose in Milan and Alberto Sisto in Rome; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters, David Cowell and David Hulmes)